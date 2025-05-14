Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Cedric Coward
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery did not go the Utah Jazz’s way on Monday night, but that doesn’t mean the world stops spinning. The Jazz will enter the NBA draft with picks 5, 21, 43, and 53.
We’ve already gone through the most likely candidates the team could use their top selection on, but now let’s go through some of the candidates the team could use the 21st overall selection on.
To start, let’s talk about more of an unknown prospect making waves at the combine, Washington State wing Cedric Coward.
Stats: 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.7 blocks, 55.7% FG, 40.% 3P, 83.9% FT
Draft Range: Middle to late first round
Analysis
Coward was on draft radars to start the season, but a shoulder injury ended his senior season after just 6 games. Regardless, those games were impressive enough to earn him an invite to the NBA draft combine, where he has reportedly been one of the worst-kept secrets.
Coward is a 6’6 wing with a unique wingspan of over 7’2. This length, mixed with his explosive athleticism, is a great indicator that he’ll be able to defend multiple positions. This defensive versatility is a tool that shines bright in every postseason game you tune into. Having athletic wings that can get into passing lanes and shrink the court is something all teams, including the Jazz, are looking for.
The intriguing thing about Coward is that he has a budding offensive game but hasn’t been able to show it off on the biggest stage. He attended Eastern Washington for the previous two years before his last season at Washington State. He was terrific at both places, though, and many players have shown that their production holds steady even in bigger college basketball leagues.
Despite going through the draft process, Coward is committed to Duke for the 2025-26 season. That is, if he doesn’t stay in the draft, but with the attention he’s getting, his staying in the draft seems increasingly likely.
Even though he’s already played 4 years of college basketball, Coward will still be 21 years old on draft night. This hints that he is far from a finished product, and teams can feel confident using a first-round pick on him.
Offensively, Coward has a well-rounded game and can play with and without the ball. He can shoot, pass, and slash with the best wings in the class. Like many of his peers, Coward’s handle needs to be tightened, but he has good instincts with the ball in his hands.
Coward is a tremendously efficient basketball player. He’s shot 59.5% from the floor, 38.8% from three, and 83.2% from the free throw line over his past three seasons! So, along with being a near 40% shooter, Coward shot over 70% from inside the arc in college. These things translate.
Overall, Coward is the exact type of long, athletic wing that NBA teams drool over. Something that separates him from others is his versatile offensive game. Even if the on-ball game never pops at the NBA level for Coward, he’s a good enough shooter, cutter, and connective passer to bring value on that end.
It’s looking less and less likely that he makes it to the Jazz at 21, but he would be a great option if he did make it there. The Jazz also have plenty of other picks to make a move up the board if they believe Coward is their guy.