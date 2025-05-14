Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Cedric Coward

Cedric Coward’s +8 wingspan is something that definitely pops on tape & makes him a VERY intriguing wing prospect.



Opposing scorers only shot 31.8% (!!) on jumpers when guarded by Coward. Strong combine/anthro testing + two-way tools should put Coward in T20 draft consideration.