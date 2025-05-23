Former Utah Jazz Assistant Could Land Major Head Coaching Job
A former member of the Utah Jazz coaching staff may have a shot at securing a major NBA coaching gig.
According to The Arizona Republic, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant and former Jazz coach Johnnie Bryant is among the ten total candidates in the mix for the Phoenix Suns' head coaching vacancy.
The Suns let go of former head coach Mike Budenholzer earlier this offseason after one year and a disappointing 36-46 regular season, now on the hunt for their fourth head coach in four years. Bryant, the former longtime Jazz assistant, is in that discussion to take the reins on the sidelines.
Bryant, 39, started his coaching career as a part of the Jazz staff in 2012, remaining on the sidelines until 2020 before departing to join the New York Knicks' staff. In 2024, he joined the Cavaliers, inevitably being a part of their impressive 60-plus win regular season campaign this past year.
Now, just one year after landing his new role in Cleveland, Bryant is securing those coveted head coaching looks.
Also among Bryant for the Suns job lies a varied pool of interesting candidates. Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Hetzel, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, New Orleans assistant James Borrego, Suns assistant David Fizdale, and David Sweeney, and fellow Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott are the others in the reported mix.
During his time in Utah. Bryant was known to have a considerably strong relationship with star guard Donovan Mitchell, and had some head coaching ties to the Cavaliers' job just last offseason before the team ended up hiring Kenny Atkinson for the role.
It may only be a matter of time before Bryant secures that head coaching opportunity, but don't be surprised if you see the former Jazz assistant's name pop up as the next man for the job in Phoenix.