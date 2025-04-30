Jazz's 3 Most Likely Trade Candidates This NBA Offseason
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, it could be a summer with a chance to have a ton of moving parts for the Utah Jazz.
While tons of focus will be placed on the Jazz's results of this years NBA Draft Lottery, and with it, who they select with their top first-round pick, but Utah and their front office could also look into some unique trade opportunities for a few key names on this roster, drastically shaking up the landscape of this team from what we saw this past season.
Though with that in mind, the big follow-up question then becomes who exactly the Jazz would be looking to ship off on their roster. Utah has housed an interesting collection of young talent and vets who could have their own appealing case to get dealt later this offseason, but in the end, there might be three primary names to watch to be put into a potential package.
While there's still a few more weeks between now and when a bulk of the NBA's summer chaos ensues, here are three potential names on the Jazz's roster to watch on the trade market across this coming offseason:
Jordan Clarkson
The Jazz's longest-tenured veteran has been in his fair share of trade buzz and conversations across his past few seasons with the team, and this summer shouldn't expect to be any different for the 33-year-old.
Utah's roster is young, developing, and looking for opportunities to give their youth movement reps where they can, especially in the backcourt. As a result, it could lead to the Jazz seeking out a deal for Jordan Clarkson to not only free up those minutes, but also have the chance to get assets in return for the former Sixth Man of the Year.
For the Jazz, a trade surrounding Clarkson likely depends on the type of intrigue found around the league within the veteran's services. He sits on an expiring $14 million contract that'll put him in free agency next summer, so there could be reason for a team, perhaps a contending one, to pick him up as a scoring spark plug for a cheap price, while also maintaining cap flexibility for next summer.
If the Jazz can't find a worthwhile suitor for Clarkson, it's far from out of the picture to see him in the mix once again for the 2025-26 campaign, but expect to see the veteran guard to at least be in some trade chatter this summer.
John Collins
Second-year Jazzman John Collins still has to decide whether or not to pick up his $26 million player option for next season. But in the event he accepts that deal to return for another season, don't count out a sign-and-trade scenario being in play.
In a relatively bumpy season for the Jazz collective, Collins put together one of the best seasons of his career when he was on the floor, and certainly his best since being in Utah. He could still have a solid role in to rotation next season, and could even earn his way to being a starter as he did during his most recent campaign, but in an effort for this team to get on a younger timeline for the long haul, the soon-to-be 28-year-old could be a casualty across this summer.
If Collins accepts his option, a team closer to contention could be willing to take on his expiring $26 million deal as an addition in the frontcourt as a starter or as a reserve, and could even extend his services further than next season in the event the veteran was viewed as a long-term piece if a team were to scoop him up.
Collins' name was floated around a bit in rumors and trade chatter during February's deadline, and if league interest is there this offseason, expect that trend to soon continue.
Collin Sexton
Perhaps the most valuable of the trio on this list, and maybe the most unlikely of the bunch as well, Collin Sexton's name still deserves some attention as a trade candidate for Utah this summer.
He's entering the last year of his contract worth a little over $19 million, just turned 26 years old a few months ago, and comes off another productive season in Utah as an offensive generator, leader, and tone-setter as a veteran for this young Jazz roster.
Sexton's a coach's favorite, and clearly has his value in the Jazz backcourt on the floor and in the locker room, but if another front office were to take note of his services and offer an appealing package to Utah's front office, it's hard to see Danny Ainge and this front office at least not entertaining the phone call.
Sexton is still young enough to be a long-term asset in Utah's rotation, and provides strong, consistent impact for the Jazz on a nightly basis to make a trade involving his name this offseason a bit more improbable than the latter two. In fact, I'd feel as though a new contract soon-to-come would be the outcome to transpire instead.
However, if an opposing front office wants to get aggressive in their attempt to upgrade their backcourt, and send over a young player/draft capital to acquire Sexton, he might be a dark horse to see his way out over the course of this offseason.