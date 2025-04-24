John Collins Makes Eye-Catching Jazz History
The Utah Jazz did have their ups and downs as a unit through the 2024-25 campaign, but it wasn't without a strong showing from a few names around the roster when out on the floor– one of those being John Collins.
While Collins did have a bit of a limited campaign, especially past the All-Star break, the Jazz forward made a major statement when looking at how his stats looked from a historical standpoint.
For the Jazz franchise, Collins is the fifth player ever to log 19+ points per game on 50% shooting from the field across a single season.
In his second year being in Utah, Collins looked much more adjusted and productive during his reps. During 40 games, he put together 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in what was some of the best results of his career since his 2020 season with the Atlanta Hawks.
Collins even started the year off as a part of the second unit, as second-year Taylor Hendricks was set as the opening day starter in the frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler before his brutal leg injury took place.
However, not long after losing Hendricks for the season, Collins made sure to take advantage of the opportunity and didn't look back, elevating as one of the best contributors on the Jazz roster throughout this season.
Heading into this summer, Collins will have an interesting decision concerning his player option, which lands at just over $25 million to stick in Utah for one more season. Odds are, the 27-year-old will accept the deal to remain in town, but with an unpredictable Jazz front office, perhaps things could unravel a bit differently once the summer gets into full swing.
In the meantime, Collins has clearly impressed from his initial expectations since coming aboard the team in the 2023 offseason from a trade with the Hawks, all in exchange for a nearly-retired Rudy Gay and a second round pick, and could be on the verge of an even better year three in Utah if all holds to form.
Recommended Articles
- Jazz's Keyonte George Issues Confident Statement on Will Hardy
- Jazz's Keyonte George Reacts to Moving to Bench in Year Two
- Jazz's Collin Sexton Makes Strong Statement on Will Hardy
- Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Issues Injury Update After Limited Season
- Top Jazz Prospect Cooper Flagg Makes Huge NBA Draft Announcement