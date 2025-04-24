Jordan Clarkson Trails Jazz Legend in Historic Scoring Streak

Sixx averaged 15+ points for his 6th consecutive season as a Jazzman which trails only Adrian Dantley for the longest streak by any player to begin their career with a team 🖤🤘



Find those “Flame On” highlights here 🔥📺 https://t.co/cYuHpEGf5A#TakeNote | @JordanClarksons pic.twitter.com/v0GMt2efs3