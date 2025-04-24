Jordan Clarkson Trails Jazz Legend in Historic Scoring Streak
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson made some impressive franchise history during the 2024-25 campaign.
In Clarkson's 37 games on the floor, he put together 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a night– some solid numbers as is, but especially so when factoring in the historical implications.
Clarkson's 16.2 points a night marked his sixth-straight campaign in doing so for Utah, which trails only former Jazz legend Adrian Dantley as the longest streak of scoring 15+ points a night to begin their career in a team in NBA history.
Since arriving in Utah, Clarkson has been a continuous staple on the offensive end, even in the years following his strongest Sixth Man of the Year-level seasons from 2020 to 2022.
This time around, it came in a bit of a limited fashion due to his troubles suffered with a lingering foot injury, but ensured that when he was on the floor, he would make his mark as a veteran spark plug scorer in the second unit.
Could Clarkson continue the streak to seven heading into the coming year? At age 32, he still hasn't shown too many signs of slowing down production-wise, but it likely depends on which direction the Jazz want to go with their veteran guard. He'll enter next season on an expiring deal worth $14 million, making a trade for his services from a contending team potentially worth a move if offered a decent package in return.
If the Jazzman wants to beat Dantley's record, it'll take two more years of that 15+ point consistency to break it, and one more to tie. The Hall of Famer was in Utah from 1980 to 1986 as a dominant scorer throughout, even surpassing Clarkson's numbers of averaging over 25 points per game in seven seasons with the franchise.
In the event things hold to form and Clarkson plays out his contract for the season ahead in Utah, keep an eye on the Jazz veteran to be on the verge of tying Dantley's mark if his long-spanning consistency can remain steady.
Recommended Articles
- Jazz's Keyonte George Issues Confident Statement on Will Hardy
- Jazz's Keyonte George Reacts to Moving to Bench in Year Two
- Jazz's Collin Sexton Makes Strong Statement on Will Hardy
- Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Issues Injury Update After Limited Season
- Top Jazz Prospect Cooper Flagg Makes Huge NBA Draft Announcement