Utah Jazz Provide Update on Ace Bailey's Knee Injury

It looks like Ace Bailey's knee injury sustained during the Utah Jazz's 128-119 win over the Sacramento Kings won't be too serious.

After the game between the Jazz and Kings, Utah's head coach Will Hardy said that Bailey would be day-to-day for what was deemed a right knee contusion.

"It's going to be day-to-day," Hardy said of Bailey's injury. "He went knee-to-knee on the play with [DeMar DeRozan], which, obviously, those things hurt, and then it gets a little stiff."

"He came in the back, got checked out, tried to warm back up, didn't feel great. So our medical team made the call to hold him out. But, it'll be day-to-day."

Bailey had left in the middle of the game after taking a collision with Kings veteran DeMar DeRozan in which he was slow to get up for, and would head to the locker room for further evaluation to find that sitting him out the rest of the way would be the best course of action.

But from Hardy's latest intel, it's good news for the Jazz knowing they won't be without their top-five pick for much time, with the chance of maybe no missed games at all.

Ace Bailey Deemed Day-to-Day From Will Hardy

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Before Bailey went down with his injury in Utah's NBA Cup game against Sacramento, he had five points, four rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes before his time was cut short.

In the 17 games Bailey has played this year, the Jazz rookie has averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.3% from three. So far through his first-year campaign, he's yet to miss a single regular game due to injury, only missing time during preseason.

It remains to be seen if Bailey will end up missing a game or two because of the contusion, but he'll have a one-day rest to get right before the Jazz get back in action on their home floor for the first of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!