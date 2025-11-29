Jazz's Ace Bailey Leaves Kings Game With Injury

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey wasn't able to finish the rest of the way during Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

According to a team announcement, Bailey will not return vs. the Kings after suffering from a right knee contusion.

Ace Bailey (right knee contusion) will not return.#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 29, 2025

The injury occurred upon Bailey colliding with Kings forward DeMar DeRozan during a fast break, where the Jazz rookie was slow to get up and would eventually leave the game to be ruled out in due time.

Before going down with his injury, Bailey had appeared in 17 minutes in his usual spot within the starting five to log five points, four rebounds, and two assists. However, those efforts would inevitably be cut short.

Ace Bailey Leaves Game vs. Kings With Knee Injury

It's not the first knee injury that Bailey's suffered in the early parts of his rookie season. The first-year Jazz wing had previously dealt with tendonitis in both knees earlier in Utah's preseason that led to him missing time before the year had officially kicked off.

Now this time, he's dealing with another minor issue in his knee in the form of a contusion.

Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

During the 17 games Bailey has played this year, the Jazz rookie has averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.3% from three. So far, he's yet to miss a single regular season game due to injury.

It remains to be seen if the Jazz rookie winds up missing any time for said injury, but it might not be too surprising for Utah to take the safe approach on playing their top-five pick if he's dealing with any restrictions.

Looking ahead, the Jazz will turnaround to take on a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets for a pair of home contests after a one-day break from their Sacramento showing, then take the road for a two-game East Coast road trip.

If Bailey does wind up being sidelined for any time, perhaps he could miss their upcoming two games against Houston to have some added rest before hitting the road. However, the exact timeline for his injury will likely be revealed in due time to bring some added clarity.

