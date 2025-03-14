Jazz Announce John Collins Injury Update
The Utah Jazz will be without a starter in the rotation for the foreseeable future.
According to a team release, John Collins suffered a left ankle sprain in their most recent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, keeping him out of the mix for at least two weeks.
Here's the full statement from the Jazz:
"John Collins suffered a left ankle sprain during the fourth quarter vs. Memphis on March 12. He underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) yesterday which confirmed a left lateral ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks."
Collins has had a strong 2024-25 campaign when he's been on the floor –– averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from three-point range across 40 games.
The two-week window effectively takes Collins out of the fold for the Jazz's next eight games, leaving a runway for Utah to dish out more minutes to their young frontcourt pieces in the stretch run of the season.
Expect to hear more updates soon to come on Collins' future status, but don't be shocked to see his leave could eventually even extend into season-ending as the Jazz continue to maximize their draft lottery chances.
