Utah Jazz Announce Major Coaching Decision
The Utah Jazz will be losing assistant coach Rick Higgins as he accepted a position to be the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars, the G-League affiliate of the Jazz.
The move is the latest in a series of organizational changes within Utah's front office. Earlier this month, the team hired Austin Ainge as the President of Basketball Operations. Ainge will work alongside his father, Danny, to help rebuild the Jazz.
Higgins will take over the role of Steve Wojciechowski, who took on a role to work alongside Will Hardy next season. Wojciechowski spent the past two seasons as the head coach of the Stars, leading the team to two straight playoff appearances and a 41-17 overall record.
Before moving to Utah, Higgins spent time as an assistant with the Houston Rockets, the Orlando Magic, and the Charlotte Hornets. He has over a decade of experience in the Association and has been with the Jazz for the past two seasons.
"I’m looking forward to taking on this opportunity to lead the Stars and continuing within the Jazz organization,” Higgins said in a team statement (h/t KSL Sports). “The Stars play a critical role in the development structure of the Jazz and I plan to continue to build on the team’s successes, preparing players for the next level."
Higgins will look to continue building on the Stars' success next season. The team rostered a few big names last season, including former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe.
The Stars will begin their 2025-26 campaign later this fall with eyes set on their second playoff victory in franchise history.
