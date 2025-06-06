Utah Jazz Announce Major Hire to Coaching Staff
The Utah Jazz have made a new addition to their coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.
According to a team release, the Jazz have hired Steve Wojciechowski to Will Hardy's coaching staff, the head coach of Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
Wojciechowski is now the second head coach from the Stars to have found a role on Hardy's staff, with the first being current assistant Scott Morrison.
Wojciechowski has been the head coach of the Stars for the past two seasons, leading the team to a 41-17 overall record, along with two postseason appearances to pair with. In 2024, he led the Stars to their first-ever playoff victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
As far as where Wojciechowski began things, he started his coaching staff as a part of Mike Krzyzewski's staff at Duke, spending 14 years with the university as both an assistant coach and associate head coach, seeing nine ACC Tournament championships and two national titles in 2001 and 2010 during his tenure.
Now, Wojciechowski will have a brand new opportunity ahead of him as a member of Hardy's staff on the Jazz's main roster, and looks to have a key voice in rising up from their 17-win finish from their most recent campaign.