Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Report: John Collins, Lauri Markkanen Status
It’s game 79 out of 82 for the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. The team sits at 16-62, a record that gives them sole possession of the worst record in the league and a 14% chance at drafting freshman phenom Cooper Flagg. The Jazz will be missing several of their best players for today's game.
Here’s the latest update from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
KJ Martin: Questionable (Illness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Walker Kessler: Out (Nasal fracture/concussion protocol)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Left knee injury management)
Cody Williams: Out (Illness)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
The team and fans recently received good news when videos of Taylor Hendricks, the former 9th overall pick out of UCF, was on the court going through drills. Hendricks fractured his ankle early in the season in a scene that fans won’t soon forget.
Losing him for the season and not seeing how his development could’ve played out as a sophomore was one of the biggest disappointments of an overall bleak season. Seeing him back on the court and preparing for a pivotal summer was a major morale booster.
Unfortunately for Collins, he will not get the chance to suit up against his former team. After spraining his ankle a few weeks ago, the team has been very cautious in getting him back onto the court. With just a couple of games left, whether or not we see him on the court again this season is up in the air. It should be a nice reunion for him regardless.
The Atlanta Hawks, fresh off a loss less than 24 hours ago, need a win to keep pace as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. While the official report has not been released, we know of at least a few key contributors who will be missing.
Jalen Johnson, the terrific fourth-year forward, was lost for the season due to a torn labrum in his shoulder. Larry Nance Jr. and Kobe Bufkin, the sophomore who was taken one spot ahead of Keyonte George, are also out for the season due to a leg fracture and shoulder surgery. Clint Capela will be out for another couple of weeks due to a hand injury.
These injuries point to a depleted frontcourt for Atlanta. Luckily, a Jazz team without the majority of their frontcourt should pose little problem. Former top ten pick Onyeka Okongwu has stepped into the starting lineup nicely for Quinn Snyder’s team.
Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 pm MT