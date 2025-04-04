Jazz vs. Pacers Injury Report: Walker Kessler, Pascal Siakam Status
The season is quickly coming to an end for the Utah Jazz, who sit at 16-61.
While they’ve already secured the worst record in franchise history, it doesn’t mean that these games are meaningless for the team. With plenty of youth ready to suit up tomorrow, the Jazz are looking to build a foundation for their future. The next chance to do so will be against the surging Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Here’s the latest update from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Walker Kessler: Out (Nasal fracture/concussion protocol)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Left knee injury management)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Cody Williams: Out (Illness)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
The Jazz announced that Williams’ nightmare of a rookie season has come to an end after testing positive for mononucleosis. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks before embarking on a massive offseason for his development. It is an unfortunate blow for both the team and the player who wanted to see the season end on a high note.
Without their preferred starting frontcourt, the Jazz will be forced to play small in Indiana. Fortunately, the Pacers are not known for having dominant big men. Kyle Filipowski will have to come up big if the Jazz are going to keep this one competitive. He’ll look to bounce back after a 3-14 shooting night his last time out.
Indiana Pacers:
Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable (Left calf injury)
Aaron Nesmith: Questionable (Right ankle soreness)
Pascal Siakam: Questionable (Right elbow bursitis)
Isaiah Jackson: Out (Achilles tear)
The Pacers head into game day with several question marks from key contributors. Siakam is averaging over 20 points per game for the 7th consecutive season. He’s also been incredibly durable, playing in 75 of the possible 76 Pacer games this year.
Mathurin and Nesmith are both important pieces on the wings for Indiana. The former is in his third season out of Arizona and averaging north of 16 points per game. Mathurin was the 6th overall pick in the same draft that Walker Kessler came from. Both will be eligible for new contracts this summer.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm MT