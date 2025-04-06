Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are in the final stretch of their 2024-25 campaign with now under five games to go until season's end, and on Sunday, they'll keep things rolling in a road battle vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
It'll be the second matchup of a back-to-back for the Hawks, who come fresh off a loss on Saturday to the New York Knicks, 105-121 on their home floor. It's their third loss in a row to put them at 36-41, yet they remain as the eighth-seed in the East primed to find their way to a Play-In spot later this month.
As for the Jazz, they're currently stuck on an eight-game losing streak, most recently coming up short to the Houston Rockets, 105-143. A rough result on paper, but in the process of Utah's season-long tank, it's now placed them 1.5 games ahead of second-place for the worst record in the NBA, and consequently, the best position for this summer's draft lottery.
Last time the Jazz faced off against the Hawks, things ended in a crushing loss thanks to a Trae Young buzzer-beater earlier in January, with the matchup ending 121-124 going the Hawks' way. Perhaps Utah can find a bit of redemption on Sunday, but with multiple absences to note for the contest while being an eight-game losing streak, it could be a task much easier said than done.
With that, here's how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Hawks.
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Date/Time: Sunday, April 6th at 4 PM MT
- Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
