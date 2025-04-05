Jazz Guard Behind Only Victor Wembanyama in Impressive Stat
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has put together an impressive sophomore campaign as he continues to improve as a player.
His numbers compare favorably this season to big names in his draft class such as Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Chet Holmgren, and Amen Thompson. George is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on the season.
Impressively enough, George ranks just second among year-two players in total points scored behind only Wembanyama.
George ranks first among his NBA sophomore counterparts in total assists, free throws made, and three-pointers made across the year, while also being the only second-year player in the NBA averaging at least 15 points while averaging five or more assists per game.
The 21-year-old combo guard’s development has been a bright spot for the Jazz while they continue to get the most out of their young players. George certainly figures to be a member of Utah’s young core that is worth continuing to invest in.
Similar to most second-year guards that enter the league around the same age as George, shooting inefficiency and shot selection are the main areas of concern. Experience is the greatest teacher when it comes to picking your spots on the floor, knowing when to attack, and what shots keep the offense in a rhythm and flow.
“I just think [Keyonte George] is so talented, and I just keep waiting. There’s just so many signs that it should be coming together, and there’s so much skill there. And he’s working hard, and it feels like it should come together,” David Locke said on the Locked on Jazz Podcast.
George has shown flashes of superb athleticism and moments where he displays elite talent as a young developing player throughout the season. Obi Toppin served as his latest poster victim during a 112-140 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
George would be wise to study the early career years of guards with similar playing styles to him, such as Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum. If George follows a similar trajectory of growth to that of Beal and McCollum, Utah will have an excellent shooting guard for years to come as George is an ascending talent and his best is yet to come.