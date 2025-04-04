Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are rolling into the homestretch of their 2024-25 campaign, facing against the Indiana Pacers in the first of their final five games of the season.
It's been a rough recent stretch for the Jazz, as it has been typically all season. They've lost their past seven matchups on the year, most recently in a blowout fashion against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, 105-143.
As for the Pacers, they've been on the opposite end of the spectrum lately –– winning eight of their last 10 games, currently being on a two-game win-streak.
Looking ahead to what their playoff fate holds, Indiana's likely locked into their spot as the 4th-seed in the East with a three-game buffer in the standings both above and below them. But still, another victory in this one could make for a positive momentum boost heading into the postseason.
The last time the Jazz faced the Pacers came in early February, where Utah came up short in a narrow 111-112 loss. This time around, they'll have a chance for redemption and effectively even up the season series, but it could be tough sledding without multiple key names in the lineup.
Each of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and more will be out of the fold for Utah tonight. It could be another night of seeing what this roster's young talent has in store, but it remains to be seen if it'll be enough to avoid that eight-game skid.
Here's how to tune into Friday's action between the Jazz and Pacers:
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
- Date/Time: Friday, April 4th at 5 PM MT
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
