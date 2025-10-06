Utah Jazz's Cody Williams Sets Clear Goal for Year Two
The Utah Jazz have a bunch of young guys on the roster looking to put together a big statement season for the campaign ahead in a year where development and progression for the future will be a top priority.
Among those names within the youth movement on the roster looking to make their mark this season is second-year wing Cody Williams, the 10th-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft who had a slow start during his rookie year, but could see a decent jump in opportunity for his sophomore campaign.
The 20-year-old lottery pick has a lot to prove throughout his second season pro to really cement himself as a part of the Jazz's future endeavors. And to do that, Williams says that his biggest area of focus this offseason has started with honing in on giving maximum effort on a nightly basis.
"I think just the mentality, to give 110% effort every time I step on the court," Williams said. "That's something you can control no matter what."
"It's just coming out with that motor every single game, which is hard playing 82 games in the season, but something you want to do if you want to be great."
Last season, Williams split time between the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, and the main roster, ultimately playing in 50 regular season games to average 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on a 32.3% shooting from the field and 25.9% from three-point range.
A less-than-ideal start to his career. But while a shaky start, as early as this offseason Williams showed glimpses of improvement during his showings at the Summer League in Las Vegas––logging multiple 20-point performances and showing that when he holds a more aggressive mentality, he can be a more impactful player.
Williams has also doubled-down on his shot consistency and individual approach to the defensive side of the ball–– seemingly a clear emphasis for the Jazz as a whole throughout this offseason after sinking as the NBA's worst-rated defense for the second-straight season.
"Obviously, shot consistency, and really attacking the defensive end, just because I feel like I'm gifted on that end, and that's where I can make an immediate impact," Williams said.
"[We're] really trying to impose our will defensively, that's been a big emphasis this summer. Trying to be more physical, especially because we're a young, fast team, being physical, playing fast, and throwing the first punch is the mentality."
"We're going to be the younger team, not letting guys push us around, trying to go out there and dictate with our defense."
Look out for a refreshed version of Williams to hit the floor this season in Utah.
