Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Thrilled to Team Up With Kevin Love
The Utah Jazz, over the course of the most recent NBA offseason, overhauled their crew of veterans on their roster from last season for a new set of experienced guys to enter the building as some tenured pieces to fill next to this young and budding core.
One of those veteran names to get added to the mix was multi-time All-Star big man Kevin Love, who, after speculation of a buyout being the inevitable result between him and the Jazz, now looks ready to go to start the new season in Utah, while being a valuable leader in a locker room of youngsters.
And for those young Jazz players in the building who watched Love play earlier in his career growing up, whether that be with the Minnesota Timberwolves or Cleveland Cavaliers, many have expressed their excitement to team up with the 18-year veteran and learn under his wing as a tenured voice in the room with a lot of success in the league.
Kyle Filipowski is among that group expressing that eagerness to have Love joining them.
"I'm looking forward to working with Kevin Love a lot," Filipowski said during Jazz media day. "He was one of my favorite players growing up, actually. And so, it's kind of a full circle moment for me and my life."
Filipowski says he even landed some comparisons to the five-time All-Star back in fourth grade that make the experience of being on the same team as him even more surreal.
"I remember in fourth grade, I was getting nicknamed K-Love, just because I was more of the spot-up shooter sort of thing," Filipowski said. "It's really surreal to have the opportunity now to learn from him and work with him every day. I'm looking forward to learning whatever I can from him."
Especially for a frontcourt piece like Filipowski, a presence like Love alongside him in the facility on a daily basis is a vastly underrated asset to have.
Love, one of the better rebounders and power forwards in recent league history, can certainly rub off on the Jazz's second-year big man early in his career in a positive way.
When asking Love, he feels he can bring just the spark of veteran value onto the Jazz's young crew, whether that means he's on the floor or on the sidelines.
"As far as being a vet, and imparting wisdom: knowing to keep it light, getting through to guys, being curious about other guys as well, and what makes them tick and how I can get the best out of them. That's where I feel like I can help in a very big way." Love said during his media day presser.
"Whether that's playing, not playing, being a great voice, showing up for the guys... It's just about serving. In a lot of ways, this can be an ungrateful league. I'm just grateful that I'm heading into my 18th season and still looked at as a value add."
Love, who's simply grateful for the chance to suit up for year 18 where his service is of value, will have many guys in the building like Filipowski grateful for his presence alongside them.
Maybe the fit of Utah's new veteran big for the season ahead might be a bit better than initially expected.
