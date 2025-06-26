Utah Jazz Exec Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors
Among the flurry of rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz amid the usual buzz around any NBA Draft, one surprising connection has them linked as a potential suitor for a deal with the Boston Celtics involving Jaylen Brown.
That rumor stemmed from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel leading up to Wednesday's first round, noting the Jazz have seemingly made an "aggressive push" in recent days for a trade to try and land Brown in a blockbuster deal.
However, when asking Jazz's president of basketball ops Austin Ainge, no such conversations have taken place with the Celtics.
Ainge responded to the rumors linking the Jazz to a move for Brown following the events of Wednesday's first round, dispelling any buzz linking the two sides in a deal.
"I don't like to confirm or deny rumors, just as a policy. But, I will this time: No. That hasn't happened," Ainge said of a discussed Brown trade. "No conversations that way."
If ever available on the trade market, Brown could certainly be a name worth watching as a big-time pickup for the Jazz, but at this point, not only did the Celtics seem motivated to keep him, but Utah and their front office have had no such talks with Brad Stevens and Co., despite the chatter of them doing so.
During his last season with the Celtics, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from three. Even while Boston looks to enter an intriguing season without the services of Jayson Tatum, sidelined with an Achilles injury, their Finals MVP could remain in the fold during a retooling year, rather than a drastic move to somewhere like Utah.
The recent comments shouldn't totally count out the Jazz from making an unprecedented shake-up down the line this summer to get those talks going with the Celtics and take a swing for Brown. But, as of now, Ainge has clearly shot that idea down.