NBA Insider Connects Utah Jazz to Potential Jaylen Brown Trade
The Utah Jazz may truly be looking to go "big-game hunting" this offseason in an attempt to bring in a major star addition ahead of next season, with new rumors connecting them to a potential blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Jazz have made an "aggressive push" to try and acquire Celtics' Jaylen Brown in recent days, with a package that centers around the fifth-overall pick and a few other assets.
"The Utah Jazz, who are spearheaded by former Celtics executives Danny Ainge and his son, Austin Ainge, made an aggressive push in the last couple of days for 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints," wrote Siegel. "It was speculated that this trade proposal revolved around the fifth pick in the draft and multiple contributing talents in the final years of their contracts, which would provide immediate cap relief to Boston in 2026 to build around Jayson Tatum."
The Celtics have been frequent movers around the trade market in recent days ahead of the draft, as they've already shipped out Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, along with sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal, mostly as a result of their financial efforts to stay cap compliant and move under the dreaded second apron.
Now, the Celtics' 2024 Finals MVP appears to be the latest in talks to be shipped out, and the Jazz are squarely in the mix to try and make the acquisition happen.
With the framework of pick five and a few other expiring contracts, it'd likely put the expiring deals John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson in the package to match Brown's $53 million salary for the 2025-26 season, and could even include a young player/draft pick compensation along with to sweeten the pot for Boston.
Though per Siegel, the idea of getting a move done for Brown is one that might be much easier said than done, as the Celtics are reportedly still shutting down inquiries for both their former Finals MVP, as well as Derrick White.
"Despite real trade interest existing around the league for both White and Brown, the Celtics are not actively shopping either player to the highest bidder, and there still aren't any indications that Boston wants to trade them," Siegel wrote.
Even with the Celtics not being too eager to move off of Brown, it hasn't stopped the Jazz from trying, making the move at least a situation to monitor closely as the draft sits right around the corner.
During his last season in Boston, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.3% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three.
Still at only 28 years old as one of the best two-way forces in the NBA, just one year removed from a championship victory, it's easy to see why teams could covet his services as a potential addition to their respective lineups, but it remains to be seen if the Celtics will actually pull the trigger on sending off their four-time All-Star.
Needless to say, don't take your eye off the Jazz heading into this offseason, and especially Wednesday's draft, as this could be the summer this front office makes their long-aspired splash trade to bring a star into the building.