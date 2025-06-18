Utah Jazz Expected to Meet With Duke Center, Potential No. 5 Pick
The Utah Jazz have recently been linked to one of this year's top center prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Jazz are among the teams to have scheduled a meeting with Duke center Khaman Maluach ahead of next week's draft.
"Also developing is what I’m calling The Center Vortex at the back end of the lottery," Fischer wrote, "Beginning with New Orleans at No. 7, there are plenty of teams that have been linked to centers. The top-rated prospect, Maluach, has visited with the Pelicans, Wizards and Hawks, sources say. The Duke product is also expected to meet with the Jazz before next Wednesday’s Round 1. Does that mean Maluach can go as high as No. 5? The mere question has only added to the skepticism that he will make it to the Raptors at No. 9."
Maluach is one of the many top prospects the Jazz have hosted a visit or workout with leading up to the draft, with the likes of Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, Texas's Tre Johnson also having reported ties to Utah.
Maluach is a 7-foot-2, 250-pound big man who spent one season at Duke, where he played in 39 games to average 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 71.2% shooting from the field. He's one of the best center prospects within this year's class, and could have the highest potential as a defender at the next level.
The Jazz, who already have their own rim protector in the mix in Walker Kessler, still seem willing to do their due diligence on the top defensive center in the class, and could even take a look at him at number five. However, Utah isn't alone with their potential intrigue in Maluach, as teams between Utah and the Toronto Raptors at nine seem to be taking notice.
He might not be the favorite in the mix to be selected at five, but keep an eye on Maluach as a dark horse candidate for the Jazz as the 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.