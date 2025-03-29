Jazz First Rounder Showcasing Huge Upside in Vital Area
Utah Jazz second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh is coming into his own as an NBA player and has been on a heater as of late.
In a 121-110 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday at the Delta Center, Sensabaugh scored 17 points while shooting 100% from the field in 24 minutes off the bench. Sensabaugh drained five triples during his perfect shooting night and is now the best three-point shooter in the NBA since the All-Stat Break –– shooting over 50% from three during that span.
“He's on another run. He had one early in the year, early in the year, meaning early in the year of 2025, like January or something like that. He had a run where everything he threw up was going in. I remember one game in Dallas where he just fell out on fire. And right now, his confidence is very, very high, especially with the catch and shoot on shooting the three. And he’s for the most part on fire,” Ron Boone said on the Locked on Jazz Podcast.
It should come as no surprise that Sensabaugh is a bonafide sniper from deep, as he displayed the ability to nail catch-and-shoot threes during his one-and-done season at Ohio State.
Coming out of college, Sensabaugh drew comparisons to a shorter Julius Randle or bigger Joe Johnson. A more accurate comparison for Sensabaugh as he continues to develop is NBA champion wing Khris Middleton.
Similar to Middleton, Sensabaugh struggled from deep during his rookie season but became a knockdown shooter his sophomore season. Sensabaugh has also displayed the ability to score on all three levels by utilizing his size and frame as a big-bodied wing.
If Sensabaugh develops his playmaking skills and becomes a more active participant on the defensive end, head coach Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz coaching staff will have to consider plugging him into the starting lineup.
However, his production off the bench has been solid and he could very well serve as a microwave in the sixth man role for Utah. During the month of March, Sensabaugh is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field and 51.9% from beyond the arc in 22.3 minutes per game.
Sensabaugh’s evolution to becoming a key piece for the Utah Jazz has been both exciting and encouraging for the organization. His efficient scoring and ability to stretch the floor provide a solid foundation to build his game on this summer.
The talented second-year wing has proven that he has an abundance of untapped potential and looks for the coaching staff to continue unlocking everything he has to offer.
