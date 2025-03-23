Jazz Get Frontcourt Reinforcement vs. Cavaliers
The Utah Jazz will get a rotational piece back in the lineup during Sunday's matchup vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, forward KJ Martin has been upgraded to active after dealing with right elbow bursitis. Martin has been out of the mix for Utah's last four showings, and now is geared to re-join the rotation.
Martin was acquired during the Jazz's hectic 2024 trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons and has remained a strong part of the lineup when he's on the floor. During his 13 games in Utah this season, he's averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 52.2% shooting from the field in just over 23 minutes a night.
Especially during a game in which the Jazz will be limited in the frontcourt, Martin's return to action comes at a nice time. Utah will be without key starters like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins vs. Cleveland, leading to an increased role for Martin.
It's far from a simple battle for the Jazz entering this one, as they'll be facing a healthy Cavaliers team currently ranked atop the Eastern Conference. However, perhaps some home court magic could spark with the young group set to hit the floor on Sunday afternoon.
The Jazz will tip off against the Cavaliers in the Delta Center at 1:30 PM MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!