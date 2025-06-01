Utah Jazz Could Capitalize on Top Prospect's NBA Draft Slide
It looks like the 2025 NBA Draft could have an intriguing top prospect fall a bit lower down the board than expected later this month, and if so, it could be a major opportunity for the Utah Jazz to take advantage of.
According to Jeremy Woo of ESPN, Rutgers' Ace Bailey has become one of this draft class's more polarizing prospects among NBA scouts, which could lead to a fall from his presumed placement at number three to the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Bailey has remained polarizing for NBA executives all season, with the wide understanding that he'll need time to adjust before contributing winning minutes on a good team," said Woo. "There are varying levels of confidence around the NBA as to whether he will reach his ceiling ultimately, creating a layer of risk that has held him back from becoming the consensus option at No. 3."
Bailey, who has been viewed among many as a raw, yet high-ceiling prospect seemingly primed to go within the top three behind the usual names of Cooper Flagg and his teammate, Dylan Harper, now potentially finds his draft stock in flux just weeks ahead of the action going down.
However, even with the questions arising around Bailey's immediate impact, it seems hard to imagine a team like the Jazz letting him fall past pick five.
While Bailey could have the chance to be more of an extended project as opposed to a day one impact player, that's a factor that's far from concerning in the case of Utah. In fact, the Jazz's situation could be one of his most ideal fits, a top prospect who may need a bit of extra time, considering this team's long-term timeline to be a perennial contender, compared to a spot like Philadelphia at three.
During his last season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field, presenting super high upside as a pro when combining his size, scoring ability, and versatility. At best, he could be the perfect young cornerstone to build around that the Jazz have been searching for, if there's a world where he can fall into Utah's lap.
For the Jazz to have the fortune fall in their favor for Bailey, they would take not only the 76ers deciding to pass on Bailey's services, but also for the Charlotte Hornets to pass at four, along with hoping that any other team doesn't jump the line in a trade-up scenario to steal him away from Utah.
Needless to say, it'll be an unpredictable next few weeks leading up to this year's draft.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
