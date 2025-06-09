Utah Jazz Hire New Scouting Department Head
The Utah Jazz have made some moves within their scouting department.
According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz will promote Marquis Newman to their new Director of Pro Scouting, while also promoting Katie Benzan to become the general manager of the Jazz's G League affiliate– the Salt Lake City Stars, becoming the second current female G League GM.
Newman has been with the Jazz organization since 2014, becoming the general manager of the Stars in 2022 before now landing his newest position with Utah's scouting staff. Newman was on the Jazz's scouting staff previously from 2018 to 2021, but now looks to return into the fold with a bigger role in the building.
Benzan, the Stars' newest general manager, formerly played for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA for one season before joining Utah's scouting team in 2022, and most recently was the Stars' assistant general manager through the 2024 season.
The move to bring in Newman comes at a critical time for the Jazz and their scouting department, as the team lies just over two weeks away from this year's draft. Utah will have four selections throughout the two rounds of action: 5, 21, 43, and 53, effectively adding another layer of young talent to this rebuilding core if they decide to stick and pick at all four spots.
Therefore, you'd expect Newman and the rest of the Jazz brass to remain relatively busy over the coming days of this offseason.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off for the Jazz and the rest of the league later this month on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
