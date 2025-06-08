Two Utah Jazz Veterans Gaining Rumored Trade Interest
There might be two Utah Jazz veterans gaining some traction on the trade market for this NBA offseason.
According to a post on X from NBA insider Tony Jones, he's hearing that both Collin Sexton and John Collins have their "respective" trade markets around the league, perhaps hinting at some outlying intrigue from opposing GMs looking to make a move with Utah.
"Collin [Sexton] and John [Collins] from everything I hear have their own individual markets," Jones wrote. "The Jazz don’t need to combine them to trade them."
Both Sexton and Collins have seen their fair share of trade buzz in recent months, whether you look back to this year's February deadline or now, there's a constant chatter surrounding what could happen to the Jazz's group of veterans lying on expiring contracts before the 2025-26 season kicks off.
Each has proven to be a nice starting-level contributor for the Jazz when healthy, but as this team looks ahead to another season, which could include similar bumps and losses to what was seen across their last campaign, it's hard to imagine guys like Collins having a desire to suffer through the same song and dance for another year. So, it could lead to this offseason acting as a tipping point for the front office to make a few tough calls on moving one or multiple of their rostered veterans.
However, it is important to note that new Jazz president Austin Ainge has also been vocal about his desire not to tank across this coming season, which could inevitably play into Utah's logistics on making a move involving either of their mentioned veteran contributors.
That doesn't mean they still can't get younger, lean further into development, and trade expiring deals. But, perhaps this team is more influenced to win a few games next season, and keeping guys like Sexton and Collins as focal points of the rotation may be a route to doing just that.
Keep an eye closer to the draft on whether the Jazz decide to make a big move to their roster surrounding either (or both) of Sexton and Collins.