Utah Jazz Hold Workout Kentucky Forward Ahead of NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have remained busy when it comes to bringing in an assortment of prospects for workouts in the weeks ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, with their latest name coming from the University of Kentucky.
According to NBA insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz have hosted Kentucky forward Andrew Carr for a pre-draft workout.
Carr, a five-year, 6-foot-11 senior who was a regular starter for Kentucky last season, also had two years with Delaware and two with Wake Forest before transferring in 2024.
During his most recent campaign with the Wildcats, he played in 35 games and started in 29, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 54.4% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three on 24 minutes a night
Carr stands out with solid size and shooting ability, paired with appealing experience when taking his 152 career college games into account. He comes in as one of the many potential candidates the Jazz could target with one of their two second-round picks, or perhaps an undrafted free agent pickup if he falls out of draft range. Utah will be scheduled to select at picks 43 and 53, alongside their two first-rounders at 5 and 21.
The Jazz have continued to bring in prospects for their second-round selections over the past two weeks, but will be set to host candidates for their first-round choices later this week, a list which has already included the likes of Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears and Texas's Tre Johnson being brought into the building.
The Jazz have just under two weeks to go until decision-making time, with the 2025 NBA Draft set to kick off on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
