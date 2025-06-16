New Report on Potential Lakers Trade for Walker Kessler
One of the most frequent trade links to the Los Angeles Lakers in recent months, even dating back to last summer, centers around the possibility of a move for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
And while the Lakers have yet to strike on a move on acquiring the services on the young Jazz center to this point, it seems like their interest in landing Kessler via trade has yet to subside.
ESPN insider Dave McMenamin recently broke down some of the Lakers' potential interest in Kessler during an interview on ESPN 700, noting that the Jazz big man still "remains on the Lakers' radar."
“The only thing on that front…is that Walker Kessler remains a name the Lakers are intrigued by," McMenamin said. "Whether that will lead to any sort of deal, obviously, last year, the asking price was too steep, and, obviously, the Lakers ended up pivoting those assets that they were considering moving to the Jazz to get Kessler in order to do the Luka trade. That came off the table after the Luka trade. If they do revisit it, that remains a player that the Lakers feel could fit the void that they have at center. I’m not reporting anything’s moving towards [a deal] or picking up steam or anything like that, but Kessler remains on the Lakers' radar.”
The Lakers, a team who have been searching for a long-term answer at the center position following their Anthony Davis trade, and even before his departure, would clearly love the addition of a defensive anchor like Kessler into their starting five, one of the best young defensive bigs in the entire NBA.
Though for the Lakers to make that long-aspired move for Kessler, it'd have to come with a package that not only impresses the Jazz, but makes it impossible for them to turn down. The 24-year-old center comes off his best season in a Utah uniform, eyes a long-term, lucrative extension with the team this summer, and has shown all of the signs to be a long-term centerpiece for this roster.
So, while the Lakers have that intrigue in Kessler, it could be much easier said than done to bring him on board. With the high ask Utah's front office would hold, any move would likely have to include the likes of Austin Reaves, some unprotected future draft capital, removing the protections of LA's 2027 first round pick the Jazz hold as-is, and maybe more, as you never know what to expect from this front office.
In all likelihood, the signs would point to Kessler being right back in Utah for the 2025-26 season ahead, and on a long-term rookie extension to keep him in Salt Lake City for years to come. But over the course of an unpredictable NBA offseason, you never know what could transpire.