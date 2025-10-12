Utah Jazz Injury Report Brings Good News on Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz could be getting Lauri Markkanen back into the lineup sooner rather than later, based on the latest intel from the Jazz's injury report.
During the Jazz's team practice before their third preseason game vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Lauri Markkanen was a full participant after being sidelined since the start of training camp with a right wrist contusion.
Markkanen has out of the mix for Utah's first two preseason games on the road vs. the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs with a wrist injury that's lingered since his time at EuroBasket this offseason.
But based on the newest update from the Jazz, they could have the chance to see an upgraded status moving into their final two preliminary showings.
The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen reported earlier this week that Markkanen's wrist injury is "real," but also minor.
"This wrist injury is real, but it is also relatively minor.Markkanen confirmed that the wrist bruise was picked up during Finland’s EuroBasket run to the semifinals, and it was causing him some pain during that time. However, it’s not a major issue now," Larsen said.
"While Markkanen isn’t taking part in the Jazz’s major training camp sessions, he is present for them. He also works out afterward, both on and off the court — and he doesn’t have any visible wrist protection on during those sessions viewed by the media. He’s still dribbling, if not dunking, with either hand."
Along with Markkanen's full participation, Kyle Filipowski (lower back management) and Walker Kessler (left shoulder soreness) were also full participants in practice after dealing with their respective injuries for Utah's first two preseason games.
Like Markkanen, both could be on the verge of making their debuts for Monday.
One name on the Jazz roster did see their status downgraded, though, that being veteran forward Kyle Anderson, who did not participate in Utah's latest practice due to right knee tendinitis, and thus, puts his status up in the air vs. the Mavericks.
Markkanen, Kessler, and Filipowski will each have a status worth watching before the Jazz tip-off for their first preseason game in the Delta Center. But with or without them, it'll be another opportunity to get a first glance at standout rookies Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton, fresh off of their combined 40-point performance vs. the Spurs, as well as the rest of their budding young talent.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!