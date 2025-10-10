Utah Jazz Given Drastic Win-Loss Prediction
It's no secret that the Utah Jazz will be heading into this NBA season with one of the youngest rosters in the league.
Most of the key rotational players outside of Lauri Markkanen will be in year four or have less experience, development and growth will be at the forefront to get this young core to its aspired ceiling, and in the process, there could be a few bumps and bruises across the season that lead to a good chunk of losses along the way.
In the eyes of The Athletic's John Hollinger, when it comes to projecting the bottom of the West standings for the season ahead, Utah is right within that mix, as he sees the Jazz finishing with the worst record among the conference at 23-59.
Perhaps more notably, he guarantees that the Jazz will finish with one of the four worst records in the NBA.
"Etch this one in stone: Utah will have one of the four worst records in the NBA and will do whatever it takes to ensure that happens," Hollinger wrote. "The Jazz owe a top-eight protected pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, an obligation that turns into dust if it doesn’t convey this season. By finishing in the bottom four, the Jazz can ensure that their pick is no worse than eighth after the draft lottery."
"...In the meantime, Markkanen will have some cool dunks on people’s heads as long as his back feels good and the team doesn’t win enough to sideline him with “spasms.” And Jazz fans can watch Bailey and the perimeter prospects learn on the fly and see if any of them are good enough to play a role on what should be a much better roster a year from now."
For the big-picture perspective of the Jazz's season, a top-four finish in the draft lottery would make a lot of sense for Utah fully locked into its rebuild process and adding to its young talent, but also to avoid a finish outside of the top eight picks come next summer, considering its first-rounder is top-eight protected in the hands of the reigning champion OKC Thunder.
To guarantee that top-eight lottery finish, a bottom-four record would do just that; preventing any lottery draw shake-ups to disrupt their offseason plans, and further add to their pool of young talent that's beginning to look more and more impressive with every passing summer.
If the Jazz young core comes out to shock the world with an electric early season start, then maybe those plans shift, but in the mind of many, it's a group that's likely at least one year away from really doing some serious damage in the West.
Expect an 82-game regular season slate wired towards allowing a ton of growth and progression from the young names in the fold, but also a year that could have a wider, forward-thinking focus eyeing what's to come in next summer's lottery, and a loaded class headlined with potential young stars.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!