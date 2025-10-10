Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors Hit With Reality Check
Earlier this week, we saw rumors heat up surrounding the trade status of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and whether or not the team was intrigued to move him out heading into the new season set to tip-off later this month.
It's nothing new for the Jazz to be faced with lingering Markkanen trade rumors, as it's been buzz circling the team for the past few years outside of last season when his big-time extension pinned a trade restriction on his services for the entire 2025-26 campaign.
Now with that restriction lifted, we've seen conflicting reports of whether Markkanen is truly being shopped to interested teams over the course of the summer, and even nearing closer to the season.
Just recently, SI's Chris Mannix would report that the Jazz are "very open" to moving off of their one-time All-Star, drawing some attention of whether or not Utah's stance really has shifted on moving out Markkanen.
However, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, it seems like that stance hasn't shifted much at all when checking with league sources: the Jazz are open to calls on Markkanen, but not exactly shopping him.
"After my former Sports Illustrated colleague Chris Mannix described Lauri Markkanen as available for trade earlier this week, we naturally checked in with some league insiders familiar with that situation." Fischer wrote.
"Don't think anyone is suggesting that the Jazz are shopping Markkanen ... but listening? Or willing to listen? Sure."
"That was Utah's same posture for much of the 2024 offseason until Markkanen signed a massive new contract extension... The phone is bound to ring with proposals for their All-Star forward. Again, though, it has been stressed to me that the Jazz are not looking to move the 7-footer."
"Markkanen is still in his prime at 28, just had a strong EuroBasket for Finland and has made no secret of his fondness for Salt Lake City, where he made his All-Star breakthrough during the 2023-24 season."
It's a mutual appeal for both Markkanen and the Jazz. Utah likes what they have out of their All-Star-level talent, even coming off an up-and-down previous season, while Markkanen has made it known that he's happy in Salt Lake City, willing to stay for the long haul.
For the Jazz to sever ties, it'd take a significant offer to force their hand, and to this point, that package has yet to come their way. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have expressed their interest in the past, but weren't able to meet the mark on what the front office might've wanted in return.
If that package ever does come to form, Utah will be keeping the phones open to keep that change of mind possible. But all signs seem to point towards Markkanen remaining in SLC for the foreseeable future, barring any unforeseen changes.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!