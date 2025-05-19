Utah Jazz Announce Salt Lake Summer League Dates
The 2025 Salt Lake Summer League dates are officially here, and with it, we now know when and where the Utah Jazz will be suiting up later this July.
Each summer, the NBA always has its official Summer League hosted in Las Vegas, but Salt Lake City also hosts their own batch of matchups as well, with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Philadelphia 7ers all being a part of the annual action.
According to an official team release, this summer, the four teams will be facing off at the U's Huntman Center on July 5th, 7th, and 8th.
For the Jazz, as well as the other three teams in the mix, it'll be the first opportunity to get an on-court look at the newly-drafted rookie talent to join aboard in the 2025 NBA Draft in June. In Utah's case, there's a world where we could get to see four first-year faces taking the floor, headlined by their 5th-overall pick in the first round, along with another first-rounder and two seconds.
In the coming weeks, we'll find out when each matchup will take place on the schedule. As for now, though, the Jazz have made three-day passes available for those who want to attend the action in July.
