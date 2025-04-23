Jazz's Keyonte George Issues Confident Statement on Will Hardy
Over the course of the 2024-25 regular season for the Utah Jazz, not everything went so smoothly in their rebuilding and developing efforts, en route to stamping a 17-win year in the books, with challenges to overcome throughout.
And with such a long, tough season to travel through, it takes a special coach to get a team to buy into the program of what the team is building. However, that's seemingly what third-year Jazz head coach Will Hardy has done when asking a few of his players.
Second-year Jazz guard Keyonte George recently chimed in on his thoughts surrounding Coach Hardy during his end-of-season presser, making sure to give some notable credit to his coach after leading the group through a demanding 82-game stretch.
"I think he's an amazing coach," George said. The way he's able to connect with us on a personal level, outside of basketball, then obviously, the basketball– I don't know, I just feel like it's there. Obviously, the season didn't go how I wanted, but the way he keeps us accountable. Everybody, from the staff, to the players, to anybody. I just think his energy helps. I'm speaking for myself, but I just think his energy helps me a lot."
This season did have it's bumps in the road, yet it didn't come with any faith lost in Hardy.
Hardy made his presence known early on in Utah when surpassing expectations in an impressive way during the first two seasons of the team's tear down. This time around, things did look noticeably different as the Jazz fully dove into their rebuild process, but the budding strong qualities shown within the young head coach were still present throughout.
For the Jazz rebuild, there remain a few notable questions for the long-term state of the team as they continue their climb to the top of the mountain of being a competitive group. But, when it comes to Will Hardy, it's pretty clear the team has their coach of the future.
