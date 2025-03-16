Jazz Add Late Entry to Injury Report vs. Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz may be a bit shorthanded in their matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, as another contributor was listed on the injury report ahead of tip-off
According to the latest Jazz injury report, forward K.J. Martin has been listed as questionable due to right elbow soreness.
Martin also joins Jaden Springer on the Jazz's injury report in the update, as Springer is now doubtful to suit up vs. Minnesota due to low back soreness.
Martin has been a solid rotational piece in the frontcourt since being traded to the Jazz at the trade deadline, playing in 13 games and starting eight for Utah, averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in just over 23 minutes a night.
Martin could join a decently large group on the inactives list, as other names like Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, and John Collins are all on the verge of missing this one. However, Lauri Markkanen is ready to go following his up and down availability across the year with back issues.
The Jazz have been struggling as of late, being on the losing end of their last eight, and that trend could be positioned to continue as Utah is without multiple rotational pieces compared to a largely healthy Timberwolves group.
Tip-off for Jazz vs. Timberwolves lands at 5 PM MT.
