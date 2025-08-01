Wild NBA Trade Idea Links Celtics, Jazz to Walker Kessler Swap
Most of the events of this summer's NBA offseason have seemingly come to a close. Rosters are being finalized, a lot of the dust from free agency has settled, and a majority of teams around the league appear ready to go for the 2025-26 campaign.
However, that doesn't mean we're totally out of the woods from seeing a few eye-catching trades go down in the coming days to weeks ahead of next season, and in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Eric Picnus, the Utah Jazz could have an interesting three-team trade idea that's worth investigating.
Pincus recently worked out an intriguing three-team hypothetical deal with the Jazz, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat that circles around one key name from the Jazz: Walker Kessler, who, in this case, is sent to Boston in this proposal in exchange for a handful of assets.
Here's the full details of the proposed deal:
Celtics get: Walker Kessler (from UTA), $27.7 million trade exception
Jazz get: Terry Rozier (from MIA), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (from MIA), Neemias Queta (from BOS), 2026 protected first-rounder (from BOS), 2026 second-rounder (from BOS), 2029 protected first-round swap (from MIA), $5.5 million (from BOS), $4.9 million trade exception
Heat get: Anfernee Simons (from BOS), John Tonje (from UTA), $3.9 million trade exception
It's a considerable collection for the Jazz to take in for Kessler, including three players, two first-round picks, a second, as well as an additional trade exception and cash tacked on as well. Rather than come together with a new extension for the young big man, in this scenario, perhaps Utah could instead decide to ship him out of the mix.
And for Pincus, the logic for Utah to do such a deal comes down to one main idea: why pay Kessler big money if this team isn't ready to compete?
"Should the Jazz commit financially to Kessler when the team is far from contending? The answer, right now, is "no," considering he's been extension-eligible since early July," Pincus wrote. "If the sides are far enough apart, Utah should cash him out in trade. A down season could hurt his value, and if the team doesn't expect to win much this year, will Kessler shine as a trade piece if the team wins 15-25 games?
"Instead, the Jazz replace Kessler with a cheaper prospect at center in Queta, a talented player entering his third year in Jaquez (whose sophomore campaign wasn't as strong as his rookie season), and draft compensation (including two potential firsts). Rozier can be kept as an expiring contract as filler in a future deal or cut before the season... Utah's leadership (Danny and Austin Ainge) has a strong relationship with the Celtics. The Jazz also recently dealt with Miami, with Kyle Anderson and Love coming back for Collins (who was sent to the LA Clippers)."
On one hand, the Jazz don't quite have the core to sustain a winning team right now, and signing Kessler to a $100 million-plus extension won't change that. Perhaps trading away his services in exchange for some future assets, while also saving a considerable chunk of money, could be at least worth some consideration.
However, there's also the fact that Kessler can certainly be a part of winning basketball in Utah in due time. While the surrounding core might not be to such a level just yet, the elite defensive ability Kessler offers can be a huge aid for the Jazz, not only due to the timeline he fits into, but also because of Utah's horrific team defense for the past two years.
If the Jazz did get an offer that couldn't be refused for Kessler, an opportunistic front office led by Danny and Austin Ainge would likely take a long and hard look at it, but essentially for two protected first rounders and a solid young player like Jaime Jaquez Jr., the needle might not be moving far enough.
For the Celtics and maybe even the Heat, this deal makes sense. The Jazz, though, might not share the same sentiment.