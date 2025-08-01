Former Utah Jazz Guard Signs With Timberwolves
Former Utah Jazz wing Johnny Juzang has found a new home ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Johnny Juzang has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Per Charania, it's a one-year deal for Juzang to join Minnesota, who now finds his way to the second team of his NBA career for what will be his fourth season pro in 2025-25.
Juzang, who's coming fresh off a three-year stint with the Jazz since being picked up as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2022, saw his time with Utah end as he was released earlier this summer amid the team's various offseason changes,
But, not too long after, the 24-year-old has now seemingly been picked up by the Timberwolves for his next stop.
During his most recent season in the fold for the Jazz, Juzang appeared in 64 total games, starting in 18, averaging a career-high 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in just under 20 minutes a night.
Where Juzang really excels is as an outside shooter. The UCLA product boomed as a sharpshooter during his 2023-24 campaign when he finished the season shooting 41.6% from three on just under four attempts, then followed it up the year after with a 37.6% rate from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts.
For a competitive Minnesota team eyeing another year of title hopes and aspirations, having that floor spacing on the wing will be a massive get for next season, where Juzang could find his way to being a consistent rotational piece at the end of the Timberwolves' bench.
It's also yet another former Jazzman who now resides with the Timberwolves for next season, joining the likes of former Utah Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, one-time All-Star Mike Conley, and fan favorite Joe Ingles already stationed in Minnesota.