Jazz Linked to Compelling Overseas Guard in New Draft Prediction
The Utah Jazz ending the regular season means a full-look at the 2025 NBA Draft.
With a chance at the No. 1 overall pick, fans are excited, especially after an ugly 60-loss season. And while the top pick isn’t guaranteed, the odds are high, and worst case the Jazz have an early selection in the first round.
Along with a lottery pick, the Jazz also have the No. 22 overall selection, which gives them yet another appealing asset to utilize to add solid young players to the roster.
In Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft, he did have Flagg going first overall. With the No. 22 selection, he went a different route and predicted Hugo Gonzalez, a shooting guard/small forward combo from Spain.
Here's what Givony wrote about Gonzalez:
Gonzalez isn't getting consistent playing time with EuroLeague playoff-bound Real Madrid, as he alternates between sometimes starting in the Spanish league and other times not on the 12-man roster. NBA teams have struggled to get a handle on Gonzalez, who hasn't made shots with any consistency (27% from 3) and has posted more turnovers than assists this season despite his team winning 13 of its past 14 games.- Jonathan Givony
There are a lot of raw aspects with his game, but Givony continued to mention why it could "make sense" for the Jazz to select him.
"When given the opportunity, Gonzalez has shown defensive intensity, aggressiveness and explosiveness. He can guard multiple positions, and has shown glimpses of passing prowess and winning qualities that made him a highly regarded prospect at a young age. For a team such as Utah, armed with multiple first-round picks, taking a swing on Gonzalez, 19, could make sense."
There is a lot of questions about how it will translate to the NBA, but at least on the tape, Gonzalez is a fun prospect to watch.
There is a lot of excitement to be had about Gonzalez, and especially so after he was initially projected in the top-10 at one point of mock drafts before falling a bit through the year.
Will Hugo Gonzalez Declare for the NBA Draft?
At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not he wants to declare. Recent mock drafts by USA Today and CBS Sports have Gonzalez in the mid-20s with both pegging him at No. 23.
The Madrid team he is on now does not offer a lot of playing time, so a jump to the NBA could be in store. Furthermore, any player selected in the first round earns a guaranteed contract, and Gonzalez would be looking at a two-year deal in the range of $6 million.
There is another out-of-the-box scenario, as Karusito.com mentioned.
".He postpones his draft entry, but he's headed to the Americas anyway, not to the NBA but to the college league, where they now pay good salaries. He'd have many more guaranteed playing time and therefore more exposure for scouts. He'd follow the path of his youth teammate, Egor Denim , this summer, now without the limiting factor of Madrid's release clause."
That's an interesting idea, as Denim did that and starred at BYU. Now, Denim is predicted as a lottery pick. If Gonzalez does bypass the NBA Draft, he could get more playing time in college and boost his draft stock.
The NBA Early Entry Withdrawal deadline is June 15, after the NBA Combine, so there is plenty time for Gonzalez to weigh his options.