Keyonte George Makes Jazz History in Loss vs. Hawks
It was a night to remember for Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George on Sunday vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
In a high-scoring game from both sides that ended in a 134-147 loss for the Jazz, it didn't come with a career performance from George.
During his 34 minutes off the bench, George put together a career-high in points with 35, also logging four rebounds and one assists in the final game of their lengthy road trip.
On the surface, a career-high performance for George is extremely impressive as is, but it's especially so when factoring in the historical implications of his night as well.
Following his career-high night off the bench, George is the only Jazzman to score 35+ points off the bench since Thurl Bailey accomplished the feat in 1988.
It's been nearly 40 seasons since the Jazz have seen a similar night in the stat sheet, but George made sure to make his statement as a bench spark plug from start to finish on Sunday, further establishing himself as an intriguing piece in Utah's rebuild.
Throughout his 64 games suiting up this season, George has averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 39.6% shooting from the field and 34.8% from deep.
It hasn't been a season without its flaws for George, but it's nights like this that give you another boost of confidence for what's to come in the second-year guard's career. Against the Hawks, his efficiency was under-wraps as he shot over 50% from the field, and if he can continue showings like that moving forward, it'll mean big things for his offensive progression.
Just three games remain in George's second-year campaign, but he made sure to show out with at least one more standout performance before calling it a wrap.