Jazz Select Cooper Flagg's Teammate in Latest Mock Draft
The 2025 NCAA Tournament is over, and the NBA regular season is coming to an end. For teams such as the Utah Jazz, that means looking ahead to the NBA Draft.
As it stands on April 8th, the Jazz have the worst record in the NBA. While that’s not the most optically appealing outcome for any team, the silver lining is the chances of landing the top pick are high.
And, this year, that means so much more with Duke freshman Cooper Flagg expected to enter the draft and be the top player selected, regardless of which teams earns the choice.
In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he had the Jazz selecting Flagg in what wuld be the most unsurprising choice in recent history.
The Jazz have a solid nucleus of young players, including Colin Sexton, Isaiah Collier, Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen, so there is hope on the horizon after the franchise's first 60-loss season in history.
However, in the same mock, Givony has the Jazz selecting Flagg's Duke teammate, Isaiah Evans at No. 43 overall. For consistency, Evans is also ranked at No. 41 in Givony's top 100 rankings released at the end of March.
What Would the Jazz be Getting With Isaiah Evans?
Looks can be deceiving if you only examine Evans' stats from this season. The freshman played in 33 games and was a regular part of the rotation, averaging 13.1 minutes and scoring 6.8 points per game.
In the NCAA Tournament, he wasn't used much due to Jon Scheyer's thin rotation. In the Final Four loss to Houston, Evans played just two minutes, and he played just 19 minutes combined in the final four games.
However, there is a reason Duke recruited him out of high school. He was a five-star prospect, per 247Sports rankings, and he had offers from major programs, including Texas, Alabama, Kansas, St. John's, Georgetown and Auburn, among plenty of others, so there is a lot to like about Evans.
The major concern with Evans is his frame. He is 6-foot-6 but just 175 pounds, although he is still just 19 years old.
The pros, on the other hand, likely outweigh that issue, and Kevin O'Connor compared him to Michael Beasley while summarizing his draft profile.
"Evans is a sharpshooting wing with movement versatility and a microwave scoring ability. But his lean frame keeps him out of the paint, showing he needs more years of development to complete his game," O'Connor wrote.
Evans can shoot the ball well - he shot 41.8% from three in limited run this year. He also shot over 80% from the free-throw line, and he can play defense at a high level.
It remains to be seen if Evans will declare for the draft or stay for another year, and returning to Duke would instantly thrust him into the starting lineup barring a surprising change.
But, if he does declare, the jazz might be interested, and pairing Flagg with Evans would be a nice fit for the future of the franchise.