Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Players Listed Out
Utah Jazz fans, you’ve almost made it.
For the first time in franchise history, the Jazz will win less than 20 games in a season that has been, at times, painful to watch. Despite this, the team is letting its youth go out on a nightly basis and develop as future pieces of the team.
Their next chance to get into the win column will be on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers who have taken a step forward in their rebuild this year. At 35-44. Portland will miss the playoffs again this year, but seem to be building a solid foundation of talented young players. Wednesday night should be a fun contest for Utah’s young core.
Here’s the latest update from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Isaiah Collier: Questionable (Right hamstring soreness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Walker Kessler: Out (Nasal fracture/concussion protocol)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Left knee injury management)
KJ Martin: Out (Illness)
Cody Williams: Out (Illness)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
Collier’s status for the game is up in the air for the first time since the start of the season when he missed extended time due to a hamstring strain. While seeing another hamstring injury is not ideal, the extent of this one seems minor.
The rookie could very well be on his way to an All-Rookie second team selection after being taken 29th overall in June’s draft. Collier has carved out his role with the team through his downhill attacking style with the goal of setting up his teammates. He added another 12 assists to his season tally the last time out.
If he is unable to suit up, the Jazz could rely on Keyonte George to step back into the starting point guard role. George, fresh off a career high 35 points, is having a nice sophomore campaign for the team.
Overall, the Jazz are lacking much of their frontcourt talent for game 80, a theme for much of this season. Without Kessler, the only true center left on the roster is Oscar Tshiebwe, a two-way player for the team.
Portland Trail Blazers:
Deni Avdija: Questionable (Right thumb sprain)
Duop Reath: Questionable (Right knee tendinitis)
Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Right forearm contusion)
Deandre Ayton: Out (Left calf strain)
Jerami Grant: Out (Right knee tendinitis)
Scoot Henderson: Out (Concussion protocol)
Bryce McGowens: Out (Rib fracture)
Robert Williams III: Out (Left knee injury management)
A lengthy injury report for the Blazers who have already been eliminated from the postseason. The two most notable question marks are Avdija and Simons.
The former has had a terrific season after being traded from Washington during this past offseason. He’s averaged 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game since the all-star break. If he’s unable to play, Portland will have lots of production to fill.
Another notable injury is to Henderson, the sophomore guard. The matchup versus George and Collier would’ve been a fun one to watch as the young players measured up against one another. Regardless, it’s been an encouraging second year for Henderson as he looks to deliver on the promise of his pre-draft hype.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.