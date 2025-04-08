Predicting the Jazz Starting Lineup if They Land Cooper Flagg
The Utah Jazz are finally nearing the end of their dreadful and abominable season. With just three games left in the season, Utah is hoping that the basketball gods smile upon them this summer by granting the organization the No. 1 overall pick on May 12.
The Jazz currently hold the worst record in the NBA which allows them to have the best chance at the top pick and guarantees a top five selection. If Utah does indeed win the lottery, what would their potential starting lineup look like next season?
Here’s an early outline of what we could expect from the one through five if luck falls in favor of the Jazz later this May:
PG: Isaiah Collier
SG: Cooper Flagg
SF: Taylor Hendricks
PF: Lauri Markkanen
C: Walker Kessler
Cooper Flagg will be the first name called at Barclays Center on June 25 during the first round of the NBA draft, and Utah would be able to pencil him in as their starting shooting guard next season. Flagg has the versatility to play both forward positions as well, but his best fit on the Jazz would come from two guard spot in their starting lineup.
“Vecenie called Flagg ‘more methodical and well-rounded in his dominance’ than Williamson, while adding that ‘what stands out is his elite level of competitiveness.’ Flagg looks like a do-it-all defender who might wear the same label on offense if his shooting sustains. He's a mismatch waiting to happen and clearly the top prospect in this draft,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote.
Isaiah Collier would complete the backcourt as Utah’s floor general from the point guard position and provide elite playmaking skills. Collier is the franchise leader in assists in a rookie season after surpassing John Stockton in the category, and would form an intriguing backcourt for years to come alongside Flagg.
Taylor Hendricks is working his way back from a devastating leg injury suffered earlier this season but appears to be headed in the right direction in his recovery process. If he is 100% by the start of next season, Hendricks would be the ideal starting small forward for Utah. He provides outstanding defensive versatility and would serve as the glue that ties everything together in the lineup. Hendricks’ three-point shooting and athleticism would also be welcomed additions to Utah’s starting rotation.
Lauri Markkanen is best suited to serve as the starting power forward while serving as a versatile offensive weapon. Markkanen can take on stretch four responsibilities and get to the rim against power forwards in the league who are not comfortable guarding the perimeter. Markkanen is in the midst of his prime and certainly looks to make another all-star team as he continues to improve.
To round out the starting lineup and frontcourt is starting center Walker Kessler. Kessler is a rebounding machine and one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. If Kessler continues to work this summer on his three-point shot, Utah’s offense would unlock into another dimension.
This season for the Jazz cannot end soon enough but there is hope for the future. A starting lineup of Collier, Flagg, Hendricks, Markkanen, and Kessler is respectable and potentially ready to compete right away.
Keep hope alive Jazz fans, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.