Utah Jazz, Mammoth Announce Major Change to Fan Merchandise
The Utah Jazz and their NHL counterparts, the Utah Mammoth, have announced a long-term agreement with Fanatics to be their official retail partner.
Fanatics will now take control of all retail operations throughout Delta Center starting at the beginning of June. Starting in August, Smith Entertainment Group says fans will have access to new and expanded lines of merchandise and memorabilia, along with Fanatics developing new Utah-inspired collections moving forward.
Here's the official statement from Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy the Smith Entertainment Group:
“Fanatics is a global leader in sports apparel design, manufacturing, and merchandising, and we are thrilled to leverage their expertise to offer fans a completely reimagined, tech-forward shopping experience across all retail touchpoints. As we continue to invest in the fan experience at Delta Center and beyond, our retail strategy plays a key role in pushing boundaries and redefining how fans connect with our teams for years to come.”- Chris Barney, SEG Entertainment Group
Fanatics' SVP of Business Development Ed O’Brien also released a statement on the newly established partnership with the Jazz and Mammoth.
“Utah is rapidly emerging as one of America’s most passionate sports markets, and Fanatics is honored to officially join forces with Smith Entertainment Group. We’re committed to providing an unparalleled retail experience, delivering exceptional products for Jazz and Mammoth fans of all ages - whether in the arena, online, or anywhere they choose to shop.”- Ed O’Brien, Fanatics
With the changes set to take place at the beginning of June, the Delta Center Team Store will be closed from June 2 to 9. Fanatics will also be preparing to launch a brand new online Jazz Team Store, powered by Fanatics' cloud commerce platform.
Follow Jazz On SI on Facebook and X and subscribe to YouTube for Jazz news videos and live streams!
More Utah Jazz Content
- NBA Champion Compares Cooper Flagg to Former Utah Jazz Star
- Utah Jazz Could Capitalize on NBA’s Projected Trade Frenzy
- Utah Jazz Linked to Three Intriguing Dream Trade Targets
- Why Utah Jazz Should Want Giannis Antetokounmpo to Stay in Milwaukee
- Clippers Urged to Make Bold Trade for Trio of Utah Jazz Guards