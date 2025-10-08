Utah Jazz May Have Shifted Stance on Lauri Markkanen Trade
Despite any and all trade chatter that has involved the name of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen throughout the past couple of years, to this point, the front office in Salt Lake City has remained firm on their stance surrounding a trade for their star in the frontcourt: unless an offer blows them out of the water, he's here to stay.
However, leading into this season for what will be Markkanen's fourth in a Jazz uniform, perhaps the feelings within Utah's front office have shifted, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.
According to Mannix, Markkanen is not only the star he hears most frequently in trade rumors around the league, but the belief is that the Jazz are "very open" for business on a deal involving him:
"Lauri Markkanen is the name I hear most frequently,' Mannix said. "Utah passed on an offer from Golden State for Markkanen in the summer of 2024, believing a stronger market would materialize. It didn’t, and right now there is a belief that the Jazz are very open for business on their 28-year-old ex-All-Star."
Is there truth to Mannix's claim, or is it just another piece of lingering Markkanen trade chatter that has yet to develop into anything close to substantial?
It's hard to say. However, with the state that the Jazz will be projected to remain in throughout a season based on development, that trade speculation for Markkanen probably won't be going anywhere until the trade deadline.
Markkanen and the Jazz have remained verbally and financially committed to one another for some time now. And with his services inked on for another four seasons following last summer's extension, that fit can continue for the foreseeable future as Utah expects their All-Star talent to be a part of their next playoff-worthy roster.
But the phones might still be buzzing for the Jazz, and with a front office led by Austin and Danny Ainge, they'll be sure to pick up those calls. Whether or not that leads to any move coming to fruition, that remains to be seen.
Regardless, don't expect the whispers of a Markkanen trade to get any quieter unitl the Jazz get back to a competitive state, or until they actually pull a trigger on a move to ship him out.
