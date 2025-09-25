Utah Jazz May Not Buyout Kevin Love After All
Despite the consistent chatter involving the Utah Jazz and Kevin Love centering around a contract buyout inevitably being in play between the two sides this offseason, signs are beginning to point in another direction, leading up to next week's training camp.
According to insider Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, Love is expected to be with the Jazz on media day at the start of next week.
Since arriving to the Jazz in July in Utah's three-team John Collins trade with the LA Clippers and Miami Heat, the expectation has settled on Love eventually agreeing to a contract buyout before the regular season tips off, likely with a contending-level team in what will be his 18th year in the league.
But, up to this point, that buyout agreement has yet to develop, regardless of that initial expectation, leaving the veteran big man on the roster heading into training camp, where he'll now be reporting to media day to kick off the motions of next season.
The Jazz, who were previously over the roster limit of 15 traditional contracts earlier this week, decided to cut the non-guaranteed deal of KJ Martin, slimming this group down while keeping Love on board.
That could be a hint that Utah might even roll further into the regular season with him, depending on whether that buyout ever comes to form.
During his past two and a half seasons with the Heat, Love has averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 41.3% shooting from the field through a collective 99 games.
The situation feels like it has one of two outcomes: either Love finds a mutual fit with a team during training camp to get bought out to before the seaso, or he enters the new year in Utah, remains on the roster as a veteran, mentor piece, then get traded or bought out closer to February's trade deadline; similar to how the Jazz approached Patty Mills after signing him in free agency last summer.
If Love does remain on the Jazz roster, there is certainly value to be had in his presence. He's a former NBA champion and multi-time All-Star who can act as a much-needed voice in the locker room filled with a bundle of young talent, and a limited number of accompanying veterans.
Love's future with the Jazz still largely remains in balance, but as of now, expect him to be in the fold once Jazz media day gets off and rolling next week, marking the very beginning of a brand new regular season in Utah.