Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Joins Shaquille O'Neal in Insane Rookie Stat
It was a wild night for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as they managed to end their extensive nine-game losing streak during a home showing against the Portland Trail Blazers, edging out a victory in an overtime effort, 126-133.
A fun win for the young, shorthanded Jazz group, but one that also ended with an impressive outcome for rookie big man Kyle Filipowski, who made sure to make a statement in a major way in the final box score.
In 34 minutes and a start in place of Walker Kessler, Filipowski led the Jazz with 30 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists. An impressive batch of numbers as is, but especially so when factoring in the historical implications.
With Filipowski's Wednesday showing, he now becomes one of five rookies in NBA history to put together 30+ points and 15+ rebounds on at least 75% shooting from the field. It's a prestigious group that includes the likes of Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson, Yao Ming, and Shaquille O'Neal.
A Hall of Fame-level surrounding cast, and possibly a great sign of what could be to come in Filipowski's career.
Filipowski has had his strong moments throughout his rookie campaign, and this one might land atop his best showings of the year. Through 70 games, the Duke product has averaged 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 50.6% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from three. From starting within the G League ranks to now, it's impressive stuff from the 21-year-old.
Of course, the Jazz's other late draft pickup in Isaiah Collier has had his shining moments this year, most notably becoming the franchise leader for assists in a rookie season, but Filipowski also continues to establish himself as one of, if not the best steal of this past summer's class.
A performance like this should inevitably draw more eyes to Filipowski's All-Rookie status at season's end, along with Collier receiving some of that credit as well. Both guys have proven to be among some of the best first-year contributors, and while Collier's status has gained considerable traction in recent weeks, the focus now turns to whether Utah should have two appearances as opposed to one.
When you put up numbers comparable to names like Shaq, perhaps that status to be one of the league's best rookies is well-deserved, but time will tell if Filipowski ends up landing those honors.
There's only two games left to go in the Jazz's 2024-25 season, and with it, Filipowski's rookie showcase. However, perhaps he could have even more tricks up his sleeve, like he presented on Wednesday, especially if someone like Kessler remains out for an extended period, as he deals with the implications of his nasal fracture and concussion protocol.