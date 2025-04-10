Jazz's Keyonte George Makes Bold Statement on Kyle Filipowski
It was a big night for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as they took down the Portland Trail Blazers in an electric overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, 126-133, to avoid a 10-game losing streak.
However, it was an impressive night in more ways than one, as it was Jazz rookie Kyle Filipowski who captured the show with a career-best performance. The 22-year-old landed a starting spot in the middle with Walker Kessler being inactive due to being in the concussion protocol, and it's clear Filipowski took the opportunity in stride.
During his 34 minutes, Filipowski put together 30 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists on 13 of 17 shooting from the field. A dominating night on both the offensive end and on the board, ultimately being a catalyst for Utah's winning efforts.
Of course, it was a showing that caught the attention of his teammates, and especially Keyonte George's. Following the Jazz's win, George sounded off on what he saw from Filipowski in his big-time night.
"That's the Flip I know," said Keyonte George. "I don't know a passive Flip. I don't know, like the soft Flip — the Flip I saw tonight — that's the Flip that I grew up with seeing him on the circuit."
When Filipowski has been on the floor during his first season, he's proven to be a force in the opportunities he's been given.
Filipowski is averaging nearly 10 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field and 35% from three, making his case to be a strong long-term option in the frontcourt as a versatile offensive option who can have eye-catching performances like Wednesday once in a while, most notably when George's mentioned aggressiveness gets going.
As he enters a critical year two, the stage could be set for the Jazz to issue an expanded role for Filipowski after an impressive rookie sample size. Especially when everything clicks similar to what was showing Wednesday over Portland, it could become increasingly harder for Utah to keep him off the floor.
Clearly, Filipowski has George's stamp of approval, someone he's known since the AAU days, now cementing himself an an interesting component of the Jazz's rebuild for the foreseeable future.