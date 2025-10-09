Jazz Preseason Injury Report Revealed vs. Spurs
The Utah Jazz have their second preseason game of the year on tap vs. the San Antonio Spurs following their opening loss vs. the Houston Rockets, and it looks like they'll be down a few key pieces in their lineup once again.
Here's the official injury report for the Jazz vs. the Spurs
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/9)
OUT - Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain)
OUT - Kyle Filipowski (lower back injury management)
OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder bursitis)
OUT - Lauri Markkanen (left wrist contusion)
OUT - Georges Niang (left foot stress reaction)
If you kept up with the Jazz's injury report vs. the Rockets, you'll notice it's the exact same outlook for the Jazz: no Lauri Markkanen, no Walker Kessler, and a pair of their second-year players will miss out on the action as well.
Markkanen, has been sidelined since the start of Jazz training camp with his wrist injury, which doesn't seem to be anything that'll inhibit him from opening the regular season later this month.
However, in his latest injury update during a recent Jazz scrimmage, he noted he's not sure of when his return to action will be.
"I feel better, making progress every day," Markkanen said. "Sucks to watch on the sidelines, you're itching to get out there...I'm not sure what the exact date is when I'm gonna start, but been doing rehab every day and working out and feeling better."
As for the Spurs side, the status of second-overall pick Dylan Harper remains to be seen, but he was ruled out for San Antonio's first preseason bout of the year vs. the Miami Heat.
One name who won't be in the action for San Antonio, though, is star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who will be missing time heading into the regular season due to a hamstring injury.
But Victor Wembanyama, to this point, seems to have all systems go, and as will Jazz rookie Ace Bailey, who exploded onto the scene during Utah's first preseason matchup where he dropped a game-high 25 points, pairing with seven rebounds and three assists.
The Jazz will have two more preseason games back at home following the events in San Antonio before getting the real action underway for the 82-game slate.
