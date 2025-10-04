Utah Jazz’s Kyle Filipowski Ready to Take on Bigger Role
The Utah Jazz made a bundle of moves this offseason to ship out multiple veteran pieces to allow their youth movement and young talent to have an expanded role for the season on the horizon.
Among that young talent that will be eyeing a bigger role than what was seen across last season: Summer League MVP Kyle Filipowski, who, after an electric summer in which he dominated on the scene in Las Vegas, could have the chance to step up in a major way with a bigger role in the frontcourt for year two.
And when asked about that opportunity to take a step forward in year two, he's welcoming that chance with open arms.
"Just with the work I've put in this summer, and the results that have been seen, especially with the moves that the front office has made in the offseason too... I'm definitely expecting to step up a little bit in my role, and take a little bit more responsibility for some things," Filipowski said during Jazz media day. "I'm looking forward to that. I'm ready for that."
It's not just Filipowski who will get that larger piece of the pie for that responsibility. That'll remain true for the rest of the Jazz's first, second, and third-year talents, hoping to turn into a bigger part of the rebuild moving forward in a season based on development and progression.
That approach might not result in the most prestigious finish in the league standings, but it's a chance for the Jazz's youth movement to get better, learn from mistakes, and get more valuable reps on the floor that weren’t as available from start to finish of last season.
For Filipowski, it's a challenge he's pumped to take on.
"I don't really think this is happening across any other team in the league, and if so, maybe one or two teams, where the young guys are really getting this opportunity to step up and get thrown into the fire," Filipowski said. "While that can be a little scary at times, just because of how young we are still, I think it's great for all of us to start now and be thrown into that fire and learn from all these things."
"I think it'll definitely help us have more respect for ourselves, and have to do this on a daily basis, and really learn to be professionals... There's no time to sit back and kind of flow into things. You've got to keep learning on the go, and I think it'll really bring out the best in ourselves this year."
While the year will be far from perfect, and filled with ups and downs for this young, budding Jazz roster, Filipowski is ready for what's to come, and eager to keep building onto an exciting foundation.