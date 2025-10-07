Jazz Missing Multiple Starters in Preseason Opener vs. Rockets
The Utah Jazz will be without a number of key players in their lineup vs. the Houston Rockets in what will their first of four preseason games on Wednesday.
Here's the official injury report for the Jazz vs. the Rockets:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/7)
OUT - Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain)
OUT - Kyle Filipowski (lower back injury management)
OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder bursitis)
OUT - Lauri Markkanen (left wrist contusion)
OUT - Georges Niang (left foot stress reaction)
The biggest name of note, star forward Lauri Markkanen, is out for the road preseason opener due to a lingering wrist injuy that's kept him out of training camp practice since kicking off earlier last week.
Markkanen gave an update on his status during a recent Jazz scrimmage, saying he's not sure of when his return to the lineup will be.
"I feel better, making progress every day," Markkanen said. "Sucks to watch on the sidelines, you're itching to get out there...I'm not sure what the exact date is when I'm gonna start, but been doing rehab every day and working out and feeling better."
Still, the injury doesn't seem like anything that will keep him out of the regular season opener in two weeks.
Among the other Jazz inactives, Walker Kessler will be sat out due to a shoulder injury, Collier will be out with a hamstring strain, and Kyle Filipowski will have a lower back injury to keep him out.
All three had missed Utah's most recent practice, but similarly to Markkanen, haven't shown any signs that will keep them out for their home opener.
However, among those active and suiting up, rookies Ace Bailey and Walt Clayton Jr. will be ready to go for their unofficial NBA debuts. Keyonte George will be the lead in the backcourt, and perhaps most notably, Taylor Hendricks will be back in action, returning for the first time in 11 months after recovering from his season-ending leg injury from last year.
The Jazz will be on a Texas road trip vs. the Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs in preseason before coming back home to face the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers to wrap up their four-game preliminary slate.
