Isaiah Collier’s Injury Status for Jazz-Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz could be down a major member in the backcourt for Wednesday’s contest vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to the Jazz’s latest injury report update, guard Isaiah Collier is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
The development comes as a new injury for Collier, as the rookie guard has remained relatively healthy across his first season in the league, and especially so during the Jazz’s most recent slate of games.
If Collier does end up missing, it could be a big hit for this Jazz offense. The first-year has emerged as a catalyst within Utah’s scoring and playmaking that significantly lacked across the course of last season, likely now on his way to land himself All-Rookie honors at season’s end.
During his 71 games on the floor this season, Collier has made his impact felt, averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field. Since starting the year off in the G League, the Jazz guard has cemented himself as this team’s starting point guard down the second half stretch.
In the event Collier were to miss out on Wednesday’s contest, it would end up as his ninth total missed regular season game on the season. Yet, if the Jazz don’t have one of their biggest contributors in the lineup, it could be a positive in the eyes of Utah’s tanking ambitions to close out the year.
The Jazz are a game ahead of the second-worst Washington Wizards for the best odds in this year’s draft lottery with three games to go, meaning Utah’s destiny is in their hands for where their chances fall for their prized first-round pick.
With just three losses to close out the year, Utah could guarantee themselves a top-five pick this summer, and perhaps that aspired number-one pick for their first time in 51 years of the franchise’s history.
Could luck be in the Jazz’s favor for that outcome to go down this offseason? It remains to be seen. But, in the meantime, Utah has the Trail Blazers on deck. Portland’s gone 5-5 in their last ten while coming out with a win in their last showing vs. the San Antonio Spurs, 120-109, and could be on the verge of two in a row depending on how the outcome of this one shakes out.
As for the Jazz, they’re positioned on their own nine-game losing streak, come off a 147-134 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and could be suffering from a bundle of absences outside of Collier once again, depending on how their final injury report shakes out ahead of tip-off. A common theme for how the second half of this season has gone for the Jazz.
Tip-off between the Jazz and Trail Blazers lands at 7 PM MT on Wednesday.