Jazz Release Massive Injury News on Jordan Clarkson
It looks like the Utah Jazz will officially be without Jordan Clarkson for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season.
According to a team release, Clarkson has officially underwent a medical procedure on his foot surrounding his plantar fasciitis injury, taking him out of the mix for the rest of the Jazz's nine games of the year.
Clarkson dealt with his lingering foot injury throughout virtually the entire season, being in and out of the lineup to only suit up for 37 contests on the year. In those appearances, he averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field.
Now, the Jazz veteran can utilize a bit of the extra time to prepare for his next year and be fully prepared to take on a healthy campaign for the 2025-26 season. Whether that be in Salt Lake City or elsewhere remains to be seen, but one thing remains certain: Clarkson's sixth season in Utah is officially done.
In the meantime until this season wraps up, Clarkson being out of the rotation effectively opens the runway for the roster's young talent to find that expanded opportunity and increase in minutes, as they have throughout the post-All-Star stretch.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!